In advance of the holiday season, the Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSP) urges the public to fasten their seatbelts every day to decrease their odds of a traffic-related accident or tragedy.
According to the Chillicothe Post of the OSP, 1,326 people were killed in car crashes in the past two years, a number they state is “due to not wearing an available safety belt.”
“Using a seat belt is one of the most effective ways to save lives and reduce injuries in crashes,” said Ohio Governor Mike DeWine. “Buckling up helps keep you safe and secure inside your vehicle and is the easiest thing you can do to protect yourself, your family, and friends.”
The 2018 Observational Seatbelt Survey states that over 84.9 percent of motorists complied with Ohio’s safety belt law, an increase from 2017’s statistics.
“Unfortunately, this illustrates that some Ohioans still do not buckle up,” said Lt. Tim Karwatske, commander of the Chillicothe OSP Post. “Your safety belt is vital to surviving a crash. By using safety belts you are dramatically increasing your odds of surviving and reducing injury in crashes. Make it a habit to always buckle up every time.”
While Ohio’s safety belt law is a “secondary violation”, Karwatske states that the OSP “will continue zero tolerance enforcement when motorists are stopped for other violations and are found to not be wearing their safety belt.”
“Last year, 121,019 people were convicted of driving or riding in a passenger vehicle without wearing a safety belt,” Karwatske said. “Troopers encourage everyone to buckle up every trip, every time.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.