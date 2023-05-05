(COLUMBUS, Ohio) — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost announced that starting Monday, thanks to a multistate settlement, checks will be sent to Ohioans who were tricked by Intuit into paying for free tax services.

The $141 million settlement with Intuit, the owner of TurboTax, includes $5.3 million to be paid to the 174,000 Ohioans who were misled by the company. Nationwide, 4.4 million consumers fell victim to Intuit’s deceit.


