The length of a planet’s day in our solar system does not rely on how far away the planet is from the sun. The distance from the sun matters in how long a planet’s year is, as it takes longer to travel around the sun once the further away the planet is from it. The length of the day is reliant on how fast the planet rotates. Earth takes 24.5 hours to complete one rotation on its axis. The planet with the longest day is Venus at 243 Earth days, which is longer than it takes Venus to revolve around the sun.
2. Walk On Your Wild Side Day
This holiday is celebrated each year in the U.S. on April 12. This is the day to let down your hair and do what you have always wanted to do. In a society strictly regulated by norms and rules, we tend to forget to have fun and do as we please. As long as we are being careful and not hurting someone else, Walk on Your Wild Side Day encourages us to reconnect with our inner child and do all things ‘wild’. We all have a wild, carefree side to us and today is the day to show it off in all its glory!
3. April 12 in History
In 1770, Parliament repealed the Townshend Acts.
In 1861, Fort Sumter was shelled by the Confederacy, starting America’s Civil War.
In 1945, President Franklin D. Roosevelt died at Warm Spring, Georgia. Harry S. Truman became president.
In 1963, police used dogs and cattle prods on peaceful civil rights demonstrators in Birmingham, Alabama.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.