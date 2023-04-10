1.  Venus

The length of a planet’s day in our solar system does not rely on how far away the planet is from the sun. The distance from the sun matters in how long a planet’s year is, as it takes longer to travel around the sun once the further away the planet is from it. The length of the day is reliant on how fast the planet rotates. Earth takes 24.5 hours to complete one rotation on its axis. The planet with the longest day is Venus at 243 Earth days, which is longer than it takes Venus to revolve around the sun.


