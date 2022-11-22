ODNR deer youth hunt

Youth hunters checked 9,515 deer during a special gun hunting season on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20.

 ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – The two-day special youth hunting season concluded with 9,515 deer harvested on Saturday and Sunday, Nov. 19-20, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife. Each fall, hunters 17 and younger take to the woods with a nonhunting adult for a special weekend of deer gun hunting.

“Sharing a love and appreciation for Ohio’s wildlife with the next generation is one of the greatest parts of the youth hunting season,” said Division of Wildlife Chief Kendra Wecker. “We are pleased that participation remains strong for this special weekend.”


