ODNR - Whipple State Nature Preserve

State threatened cylindrical blazing-star growing in a dry limestone prairie on newly acquired property at Whipple State Nature Preserve.

MANCHESTER, Ohio – The Whipple State Nature Preserve has grown by nearly 90 acres. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) acquired the new land in Adams County to give people an even bigger space to go and appreciate the trees and spring wildflowers.

“Protecting and preserving our natural areas is vitally important to the future of Ohio and all those who live here,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “This is an investment in Ohio’s public lands that future generations can enjoy for years to come.”


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments