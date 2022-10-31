MANCHESTER, Ohio – The Whipple State Nature Preserve has grown by nearly 90 acres. The Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Natural Areas and Preserves (DNAP) acquired the new land in Adams County to give people an even bigger space to go and appreciate the trees and spring wildflowers.
“Protecting and preserving our natural areas is vitally important to the future of Ohio and all those who live here,” Governor Mike DeWine said. “This is an investment in Ohio’s public lands that future generations can enjoy for years to come.”
The Whipple State Nature Preserve is home to 40 rare species, including the only known site in Ohio for Allen’s fern moss (Thuidium allenii). The newly acquired area, which brings the preserve to 473 acres, includes a number of state-listed species, mature mixed mesophytic forest, oak-hickory forest, dolomite cliffs, globally rare dry limestone prairies, springs, a waterfall, sinkholes, and headwater streams.
“Our nature preserves contain some of the most beautiful plant life in all of Ohio,” ODNR Director Mary Mertz said. “We are so happy to add to the land where we can guard these stunning species and make sure people have even more space to appreciate them.”
The preserve is named after Robert A. Whipple, who generously left his 248-acre parcel near the Ohio River to the Division in his will. Since this donation, and another by The Nature Conservancy in 2004, the Division has nearly doubled the size of the preserve.
“This acquisition was made possible in part because of the generosity of countless Ohioans who have donated a portion of their state income tax refund,” DNAP Chief Jeff Johnson said. “Because of that, we can continue to make important land purchases which allow us to protect significant natural features as well as provide more public access to interact and enjoy nature.”
Plans are underway to create public access on the eastern side of the preserve, including the installation of a new parking lot and loop trail that will take visitors through some of the special natural features of this scenic preserve.
The Division of Natural Areas and Preserves administers 141 state nature preserves protecting significant natural features for Ohioans to enjoy in perpetuity. Land acquisitions such as these are made possible thanks to generous donations made through the Ohio State Income Tax Refund Program.
For more information on how to make a donation, click here. Contributions can also be made year-round via check sent to the ODNR Division of Natural Areas and Preserves, 2045 Morse Road, Building H-3, Columbus, OH 43229.
ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.
