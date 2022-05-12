COLUMBUS — The Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation recently awarded nearly $85,000 in scholarships to students across the state, the highest amount given in a single year.
Among those winners was Shelby Carrico of Piketon, who received the Women’s Leadership in Agriculture Scholarship.
Carrico was joined by Abigail Schwartz of Auglaize County, Alyssa Swick of Fairfield County, Bethany Starlin of Hocking County, Halle Miller of Wayne County, Haven Hileman of Scioto County, Lauren Mellott of Richland County, Regan Draeger of Sandusky County, and Ruth Beery of Ross County
This scholarship is for students who have chosen a career path that benefits agricultural or community development such as food production, scientific research, education/outreach or leadership development. The program was established by an endowment from the Charlotte R. Schmidlapp Fund, Fifth Third Bank, Trustee.
According to Tara Durbin, president of the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation Board and chief lending officer for agriculture at Farm Credit Mid-America, the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation has put intentional focus on its purpose to create more clarity and awareness around what the foundation is, and the work that it is committed to.
“Our focus is to inspire and educate the next generation of agricultural professionals through scholarships, innovative programming and grants. We are in a strong position to catapult the Ohio Farm Bureau Foundation to the next level, thus creating greater awareness around careers in agriculture and success to the next generation of agricultural professionals,” Durbin said. “This year’s record-breaking amount of awarded scholarship dollars is a true testament to the continued dedication and hard work from our board, donors and volunteers.”
Annually, the foundation recognizes Ohio students for their academic effort, community engagement and career interests that link agriculture to community service, education or scientific research.
For the full list of winners, visit https://ofbf.org/2022/05/11/2022-ohio-farm-bureau-foundation-awards-scholarships/.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.