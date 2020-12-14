Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash involving a pedestrian that occurred on Potts Hill Road near Spargursville Road.
On December 12, 2020 at approximately 6:34 P.M., a 2002 Ford Focus, driven by Michael Maughmer, age 40, of Bainbridge, Ohio, was traveling east on Spargursville Road when it struck a pedestrian, Christopher Maynard, age 35, of Bainbridge, who was standing in the roadway. Mr. Maynard was transported by MedFlight to Grant Medical Center for his injuries. Mr. Maughmer and his passenger, Shannon Maughmer, age 28, of Bainbridge, were transported by Huntington Township EMS for minor injuries
The Ross County Sherriff’s Office, Huntington Township EMS, and Pike County EMS assisted on scene.
The crash remains under investigation.
