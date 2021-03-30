PIKE COUNTY COURT
Feb. 9, 2021
Johnathon D. Caid - Distracted driving and marked lanes. Bond forfeiture. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $60 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 10, 2021
Paul W. Entler - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibility Act. Pled guilty. Reduced. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jessica Snively - Drug paraphernalia. Pled no contest. Found guilty. hree years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs.
Jessica Snively - Drug paraphernalia. Dismissed. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Bailee Allman - Disorderly conduct. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kyle A. Roar - Possession of drug instruments. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 in court costs.
Gracie E. Ross - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Jacob W. Wilder - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Willis H. McCartney - Fail to control motor vehicle. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor’s decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Feb. 12, 2021
Joshua K. Wooten - Left of center. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 17, 2021
Andrew A. Saxby - Aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. Defendant is to serve prison sentence. No cost to defendant.
Paul G. Pelletier - No permission — ODNR. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $400 fine. $100 in court costs.
Michael D. Phelan - Robbery. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
Blair L. Jones - Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim’s request or victim’s unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Gabrielle E. Preston - Child endangerment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall comply with case plan/safety plan of the Pike County and/or Highland County Children’s Services Board. $100 in court costs.
Gabrielle E. Preston - Possession of drugs, obstructing, drug paraphernalia, and possession of drug instruments. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
William G. Snyder Jr. - Possession Schedule I/II drug(s), handle firearm, carrying concealed weapon, receiving, possession of drugs, drug paraphernalia and weapons under disability. Bindover. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury. Bond remains the same.
John W. Edwards - Possession of drug instruments and receiving. Preliminary waived. Defendant waived preliminary hearing. Case is bound over to the next term of grand jury, own recognizance bond, random drug testing, no contact with Steven Zornes.
Keianna L. Pfeifer - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Aaron McGrail - 12 point license suspension. Pled no contest. One year standard probation. Defendant shall diligently try to obtain a valid Ohio Motor Operator’s Licesne and full driving privileges, and defendant shall report the results of the defendant’s efforts in writing to the probation department.
Randall J. Anderson - OVI/Under the influence. Pled guilty. Found guilty. led no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.