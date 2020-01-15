Anita L. Archer, Ph.D., is a nationally recognized educational consultant in the areas of explicit instruction, the design and delivery of instruction, behavior management, and literacy instruction. She has presented in every state over the course of her 40-year career and is the recipient of ten awards honoring her excellence in teaching and contributions to the field of education.
Dr. Archer’s visit to Western came as a result of Western’s continued commitment to literacy. Western has been participating in Ohio’s Striving Readers Comprehensive Literacy Initiative, which focuses on raising Literacy Achievement to Professional Learning and Evidence-Based Instructional Practices. Accompanied by an entourage of followers from the District and State Support Team, Dr. Archer journeyed to every wing and grade level in the Western Primary and Elementary buildings, like a traveling sage dispensing wisdom.
As Dr. Archer stooped beside the tiniest of learners, observers were captured anew with the wonder of teaching. As she sat with other educators and provided powerful insights, backed by both professional evidence and personal experience, on the art of instruction, pens, pencils, and cellphones were in a flurry to capture this moment in time.
Western School District is being recognized for leading the work in Literacy Reform. Dr. Archer’s personal visit was a significant benchmark in this journey.
