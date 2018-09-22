PORTSMOUTH, Ohio (Sept. 20, 2018) — Shawnee State University Interim President Jeff Bauer has released the President's List for the Summer Semester 2018.

To be named on the list, students must be full-time and have achieved a grade point average of 4.0.

Located in Portsmouth, along the banks of the Ohio River, Shawnee State University is a student-focused university offering highly personalized, affordable and accessible education dedicated to the exploration of emerging technologies and emerging ideas. SSU offers more than 80 bachelor's and associate degree programs and three master's degree programs.

Piketon

Jordan Pendleton

Waverly

Madeline Easdale

Philip Hart

Load comments