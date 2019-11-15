A journey starts with a single step, and for Mike Crowley that step began in February when he set off from the Pacific Ocean to begin a walking journey across the entire continental United States.
On Oct. 22, that journey brought him to Western Local Schools, where he spent the night at the school’s campsite and then spoke with students the next day, offering them wise advice and stories about his journey over the last few months.
Nick Hamilton, social studies teacher at Western High School, said that Western is the only school district in Ohio with a public campsite on the Buckeye Trail, a 1,400-mile long trail that circles the state of Ohio. Crowley contacted Hamilton to see about staying on the district’s campsite for the night, and the school provided Mike with breakfast the next morning as well as a chance to meet with students.
Hamilton said that he and his students who are members of the Youth Leadership Association (YLA) do their best to keep two miles of the trail near the school cleared and marked and report back to the Buckeye Trail Association about their work.
The YLA group founded the campsite about three years ago, Hamilton said, but they have been maintaining the trail for about four or five years.
According to Hamilton, it is rare to have someone stay at the school campsite but that they usually get more people during the summer months rather than the school year.
“We usually get two or three people a school year who do thru-hikes on the trail,” he said.
Hamilton indicated that the last few hikes prior to Mike’s have been memorial hikes by people such as former military members.
Crowley began his journey on the Pacific Coast of southern California in late February, when he walked from the ocean to his house, a two-day journey away. During the next week and a half, he sold his house, got rid of his furniture and put his clothes and kitchen items in storage, and on March 6, he started from his house and headed east with the eventual destination of the state of Delaware.
“I got rid of everything, and when I go back I’m going to probably look at all that stuff and say, ‘Why did I keep this? Why did I keep that?’” he said.
Mike, who is a realtor by career, explained that about 10 years ago the idea to take a cross-country hiking journey started entering his head, and he said the thought would come and go.
“Finally, I decided I think God’s telling me something, so last year, I said, ‘Alright, God, what’s it all about?’” Mike said. “And, literally, two days later, He said that when I see — (and at this point Mike named the people in the room with him) — to let you know that He’s shining His light on your path, He loves you very much, and He’s warning all of us that time is running short.”
Mike has been sharing this message with the people he meets along the way throughout his journey.
He turned 60 in July, having his birthday along the trail. He said that his goal is to reach Delaware around New Year’s Eve or Christmas.
Mike said that the weather has been pretty good throughout his journey, although he was snowed on twice in the Rocky Mountains and dealt with a little bit of rain in Missouri and one night in Kansas, where he was fortunate enough to be taking a zero day (no hiking day) in a motel.
“I mostly camp out,” he said. “I’ve camped out in cemeteries. I’ve camped out on ranch land, parks. A few people have taken me into their homes.”
He said that he occasionally takes a zero day and finds a motel in a small town to stay in. Mike indicated that Western is the only school where he has stayed on his trip so far.
According to Crowley, wildlife sightings have been infrequent, although he did see a black bear about 300 hundred yards away while hiking through snow in the Rockies. The bear promptly took off, he said.
“I’ve seen elk, deer, antelope. I’ve seen moose.”
“It sounds like a big journey, but really it’s only one step at at time,” he said of his adventure.
At some point along the way, he found his trail legs, making the journey easier.
Mike has also met some fellow hikers along the way, including Dee Fournier, who started in northern California on a cross-country journey to raise awareness about the tragic issue of domestic violence. Mike and Dee have walked sections of the journey together. Unfortunately, she injured her knee a couple of days before Mike got to Western schools, he said, and she was trying to get a relay of rides to take her the rest of her journey.
Crowley indicated that people usually have a purpose for why they are walking, whether it be a personal challenge or dealing with some sort of hurt in their life. He said he has run into people doing walks for causes such as a cure for cancer or awareness of the problem of veteran suicide.
After Mike left Western, he headed for Waverly and on through Ohio and states eastern to complete his journey to the Atlantic in Delaware.
To follow Mike’s journey and to submit prayer requests for Mike to pray for along his journey, visit ilikemike.com.
