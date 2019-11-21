Eastern Elementary hosted its 3rd annual trunk or treat on Monday, Oct. 28 and the annual fall festival on Saturday Nov. 2.
The trunk or treat had a huge turnout with 500 students and their families present for the trunk or treat night. There were also more than forty “trunk participants” that included school staff members, parents, businesses, local law enforcement, local first responders and community organizations. The event was held in the front bus lot of the Eastern Local Schools Building.
The Eastern Elementary Fall Festival was held on Saturday, Nov. 2. The event included a chili dinner, games, Chinese auction, candy walk, bingo, and concluded with a live auction. This event was a fun night for everyone involved and raised around $14,000 for use directly on Eastern Elementary students.
Eastern Elementary Principal Matt Hines had the following comments to say about the events. “I really appreciate all of the volunteers who coordinated and participated in these events. We also had numerous people contribute large donations of time and items to make these events a success. The community support we receive here at Eastern is amazing and a big part of what makes our Eastern Community a great place for children to learn. It was just awesome to see such a large turnout of students having so much fun at both events. “
