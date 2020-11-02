Fluor-BWXT (FBP) recently completed another successful Employee Giving Campaign, raising $88,164.10 to be donated to local charities in Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties.
“Every year our employees show their incredible generosity to help make a significant impact on improving the lives of others in our community,” said JD Dowell, FBP Site Project Director. “I want to thank everyone who volunteered and donated. Every employee’s contributions are a wonderful example of how working together, we can make a difference.”
The month-long campaign raises money through a variety of fundraisers including an annual golf outing, basket raffles, auctions, payroll deductions and more. While the coronavirus pandemic forced changes upon this year’s campaign, FBP employees still found ways to step up and make sure local charities would receive needed contributions which are used to help fund educational services, veterans’ assistance, children’s programs, local revitalization projects, the local YMCA’s, food pantries, and other community projects.
“As you can imagine, in normal times a partnership like this is beyond valuable,” said Julie DeCamp-Violette, the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of Big Brothers/Big Sisters of South Central Ohio, one of many charities supported through the campaign. “We can’t do the work we do without our community. Our partnership with Fluor-BWXT in times like these is even more valuable.”
“We believe that all kids deserve the opportunity to discover who they are and what they can achieve,” added Kim Conley, director and CEO of the Pike County YMCA. “Without the support of FBP, many discounted programs that we offer would not be possible.”
Since 2012, the FBP Employee Giving Campaign has raised $1,118,164.10 for southern Ohio charities throughout Pike, Ross, Scioto and Jackson counties.
