Columbus, Ohio (March 2, 2023) — Industry-leading experts will headline the Seminar Speaker Series at the Ohio Open Season Sportsman’s Expo Presented by Progressive Insurance® at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio, March 17-19. The Seminar Series will inform, educate and entertain outdoor enthusiasts.

Byron Ferguson will perform his always popular Archery Trick Shot Show. The native of Alabama uses a traditional bow and his instinctive reactions to pull off shots like hitting a flying target blindfolded and shooting a Lifesaver candy. Along with his Trick Shot shooting, Ferguson shares entertaining and humorous stories from his many years of hunting.


