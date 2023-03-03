Columbus, Ohio (March 2, 2023) — Industry-leading experts will headline the Seminar Speaker Series at the Ohio Open Season Sportsman’s Expo Presented by Progressive Insurance® at the Ohio Expo Center in Columbus, Ohio, March 17-19. The Seminar Series will inform, educate and entertain outdoor enthusiasts.
Byron Ferguson will perform his always popular Archery Trick Shot Show. The native of Alabama uses a traditional bow and his instinctive reactions to pull off shots like hitting a flying target blindfolded and shooting a Lifesaver candy. Along with his Trick Shot shooting, Ferguson shares entertaining and humorous stories from his many years of hunting.
Jeremy Critchfield will be hosting a seminar entitled, “The Delicious Dozen.” A Chef by trade, Critchfield has combined a lifetime in the outdoors and a 5-star culinary career to create the HuntChef Seasoning Line. He will discuss the ins and outs of cooking and seasoning wild game.
Tom Mesnard has a very unique approach to property management for whitetails.
The native of Michigan feels that habitat actually has very little to do with consistently harvesting mature bucks on hunting property, but rather has found that there are several other very important aspects that play a key role in harvesting mature bucks. Mesnard has helped thousands of hunters in 27 states dating back to 1984, with his TLM system.
Robie Pruitt, “The Clover King,” will be hosting a seminar that focuses on Food Plots that Yield Optimal Antler Growth in 7 Easy Steps. Pruitt has 28 years of experience planting Antler King food plots. The step-by-step process will demonstrate the proper way to obtain optimal growth from food plots.
Art Helin, who began hunting over 40 years ago, will be hosting the seminar entitled, “Turkey Hunting through the Seasons.” The Wisconsin native draws upon his own experience, successes and failures, and the hundreds of days per year in the field hunting, guiding and scouting. To assist him in scouting, Helin takes advantage of the tools and technology available including aerial and topographical maps and trail cameras. Helin has planted food plots for years and also practices woodland management.
Clint Casper from the Working Class Bowhunter Podcast and Host of CC Hunt Files will be hosting the seminar “Highcountry Bowhunting Basics for Deer/Elk.” He will cover the bases of successfully hunting the Highcountry for Mule Deer and Elk. Topics covered will include; gear, map study, tips and techniques, as well as e-scouting and field safety. During this session Casper will focus on answering the “how-to” and “why” questions at the end.
John “Smokey” McNicholas, will host the seminar, “Proper Use of Deer Lures on Mock Scrapes, Scent Post, Hanging Ropes & Using Deer Calls.” A professional trapper by trade, McNicholas been making lures and baits for over 20 year in West Virginia. He makes the first and only real Preorbital Gland Lure, not synthetic and bottled in glass, not plastic. These products have attracted the biggest bucks around, a fact proven by “Smokey’s Deer Lures” winning the Ohio Valley Big Buck contest 3 years in a row.
Dan Infalt of Hunting Beast Outdoors has been hunting big bucks on public and pressured properties for 40 years and is now sharing the secrets to his success to help others. In the seminar, entitled “Consistently Killing Big Bucks on Public Land,” Infalt will discuss how to scout and hunt down the biggest bucks available on public and pressured lands showing real life examples of bucks taken using these tactics.
For more information on the Ohio Open Season Sportsman’s Expo and to purchase discount tickets in advance online, visit OpenSeasonSportsmansExpo.com.
