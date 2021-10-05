1. Senior Center hosting Basketpalooza
WAVERLY- Starting next week, the Pike County Senior Center will hold its annual Basketpalooza raffle. The raffle will take place on the center’s Facebook page from Oct. 11 to Oct. 17 where participants will have a chance to win themed baskets. Themes include Ohio State, Date Night, and more with values of $25 and above.
At the end of the bidding week, a staff member from the Pike County Senior Center will contact the highest bidder for each basket and arrange for payment and pick-up.
2. AAA: Gas prices jump in Ohio; crude prices continue to climb
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is 11 cents higher this week at $3.116 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week's average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.116
Average price during the week of Sept. 27, 2021 $3.009
Average price during the week of Oct. 5, 2020 $2.132
3. Oct. 6 in History
On Oct. 6, 1866, The Reno brothers--Frank, John, Simeon and William--committed the country's first train robbery near Seymore, Indiana netting $10,000. On Oct. 6, 1965, Patricia Harris took post as U.S. Ambassador to Belgium, becoming the first African American U.S. ambassador. On Oct. 6, 1995, Astronomers discovered 51 Pegasi as the second star known to have a planet orbiting it.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.