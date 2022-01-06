1. Ohio Department of Health releases 2020 overdose report
On Wednesday, the Ohio Department of Health announced 2020 surpassed 2017 as the deadliest year in state history for unintentional drug overdose deaths. More than 5,000 died that year, a 25% increase from 2019.
Fentanyl-related overdoses drove much of that jump, involved in 81% of the deaths in 2020. Twenty-one Pike County residents died from overdose that year, which was the eighth-highest rate per capita. Neighboring Scioto County saw 106 deaths, by far the worst rate in Ohio.
2. Community Action hosting computer skills workshop
PIKETON— The OhioMeansJobs Pike County Career Center at the Community Action Committee of Pike County will be hosting a no-cost workshop focusing on basic computer skills on Thursday, Jan. 27 from 1 to 3 p.m.
This event will be conducted at the OhioMeansJobs Career Center Training Lab located at 941 Market St., Piketon. Registration is required due to limited space.
3. Jan. 9 in History
On Jan. 9, 1776, Thomas Paine published Common Sense, a scathing attack on King George III's reign over the colonies and a call for complete independence. On Jan. 9, 1793, Jean Pierre Blanchard made the first balloon flight in North America. On Jan 9, 1952, Jackie Robinson became the highest paid player in Brooklyn Dodger history. On Jan. 9, 2007, Steve Jobs, CEO of Apple, unveiled the first iPhone.
