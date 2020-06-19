NW logo

The Senior Farmers’ Market Nutrition Program (SFMNP) is a federally and state funded program administered by the United States Department of Agriculture’s Food and Nutrition Services Agency and by the Ohio Department of Aging (ODA), according to a recent post on the Pike County Senior Citizens Center Facebook page.

“ODA provides additional state funds to support SFMNP operation within Ohio,” the post states.

“Anyone who is age 60 years of age or older at the time of application and has an annual household income of 185% of the Federal Poverty Level is eligible for the SFMNP.

“Eligible seniors receive ten $5 coupons that are valid to use from May to October with authorized farmers at farmers’ markets, roadside stands and farm stands.

“Pike County still has slots available for seniors to buy fresh produce from our local farmers markets. Applications can be found at www.aaa7.org

