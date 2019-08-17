COLUMBUS, OHIO (August 14, 2019) – The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio (PUCO) today issued draft rules for public comment regarding gas pipeline safety. Comments are due Sept. 13, 2019.
As part of its regular five-year review, the Commission issued proposed rules for public comment. Among other things, PUCO staff-proposed rules:
- Adopt the 2019 federal gas pipeline safety standards
- Require gas pipeline operators to have a plan for abandoning inactive service lines
- Create detailed reporting requirements for gathering line owners
- Allow staff to serve gas pipeline owners via email
The Commission’s gas pipeline safety standards govern many aspects of a natural gas distribution company’s service including outage reporting and master meter systems and safety inspections.
The Commission is seeking comments on the proposed changes from interested parties and the public by September 13. The public can provide comments on the “Contact Us” section on the PUCO website. Correspondences should reference case number 19-47-GA-ORD.
A copy of today’s Commission entry and proposed rule changes is available on the PUCO website at PUCO.ohio.gov. Click on the link to Docketing Information System (DIS) and search for case 19-47-GA-ORD. More information on the PUCO rulemaking process is available on the PUCO website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.