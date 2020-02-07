Next month, tweens ages 9 to 14 will have a new activity in which to participate when the Tween Book Club 2020 begins meeting at the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library in Waverly.
According to the group’s organizer, Linsy Carson, of the Garnet A. Wilson Public Library, youth interested in joining the book club may now visit the library to pick up the first book on its reading list.
“We will be reading ‘Gavey’s Choice’, by Nikki Grimes,” said Carson. “Our club will meet the last Thursday of each month at the library downstairs in the meeting room from 4 to 5 p.m.”
Light refreshments will be served as the tweens discuss their books, she said.
“All the books I have chosen are in the AR system,” she said.
Selected books through the month of October include the following: “Cartwheeling in Thunderstorms” by Katherine Rundell, “Where the Watermelons Grow” by Cindy Baldwin, “Bummer in the Summer” by Dan Gutman, “Sunny Side Up” by Jennifer and Matthew Holm, “Out of the Dust” by Karen Hesse, “Number the Stars” by Lois Lowry, and “Hoodoo” by Ronald Smith.
“Books will be available each month at the circulation office,” said Carson. “I will also have books for the following month to pass out at the book club meetings.”
Carson said the last time the book club was offered, between five to eight children participated, and she hopes to have more in attendance when the new book club kicks off.
“I think the most rewarding thing is being able to share the love of literacy with the young readers. It is so nice to hear their opinions on the books that we read,” she said. “I also love when they can relate to something in a book we read, and I love seeing them make new friends with one another.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.