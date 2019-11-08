Adena Pike Medical Center (APMC) is set to host its 36th Annual Festival of Trees on Nov. 14. This longstanding tradition not only brings the community together for an evening of fun and fellowship, but raises money for Adena Health Foundation’s Pike Fund, which supports the health care and equipment needs of APMC and its patients.
The festive event is highlighted by a social hour, dinner, dancing and live and silent auctions featuring highly-decorated Christmas trees and other craft items. Proceeds raised for the hospital through the annual event last year exceeded $15,000.
What: 2019 Festival of Trees
When: Thursday, Nov. 14
6-11 p.m.
Where: Twin Lakes Resort
273 Tackett Road
Piketon, OH 45661
Tickets for the event are $30 per person. To purchase, visit www.adena.org/pikefestivaloftrees
