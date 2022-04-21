1. Ignite Portsmouth Entrepreneurial Journey Bootcamp
Shawnee State University’s Kricker Innovation Hub will host its second annual Ignite Portsmouth Entrepreneurial Journey Bootcamp this summer. The bootcamp is an eight-week program that meets in-person each Thursday starting at 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. beginning on May 12 until June 30.
Participation in the bootcamp is completely free and open to individuals 18 or older residing in Scioto, Lawrence, Pike, Jackson, and Adams counties in Ohio and Lewis and Greenup counties in Kentucky. Interested participants should apply at www.ssuinnovation.com/apply-to-portsmouth-ignite.
2. Adena sets milestone
Earlier this week, the Adena Health system reported zero COVID-19 admissions across its hospitals. It was the first time since July 7, 2021 that the number had been reached.
3. April 24 in History
On April 24, 1898, Spain declared war on the United States, rejecting an ultimatum to withdraw from Cuba. On April 24, 1916, Irish nationalists launched the Easter Uprising against British occupation. On April 24, 1980, A rescue attempt of the U.S. hostages held in Iran failed when a plane collided with a helicopter in the Iranian desert.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
