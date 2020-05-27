Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth is proud to support the outstanding educational achievements of local graduating seniors by awarding $24,000 through the Fluor-BWXT S.T.E.A.M (Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts, and Math) scholarship program.

“The achievements among this year’s group of applicants made the scholarship committee’s job very tough,” said J.D. Dowell, deputy site director, Fluor-BWXT. “It is so encouraging to see such an incredibly talented group of students in our community preparing for science careers. Fluor-BWXT is proud to support these students in their higher education goals.”

This year, 12 students from Pike, Scioto, Ross, and Jackson counties were awarded $2,000 each to further their studies in their chosen majors in S.T.E.A.M. fields. The students were selected from more than 120 scholarship applicants.

The 2020 Fluor-BWXT scholarship winners are: Jadah Pearson, Western High School; Joshua Amato, Piketon High School; Gabrielle Carter, Helena Stacy and Abigail Munn, Jackson High School; Andrew Blum, Natalie Drotleff, and Cameron Tisdale, Chillicothe High School; Tristen Alkire, Wheelersburg High School; Adam Cordle, Minford High School; Breena Skaggs, Portsmouth West High School; and Kathryn Wood, Valley High School.

Since 2012, Fluor-BWXT has awarded $218,000 in S.T.E.A.M scholarships to 109 students in local communities.

