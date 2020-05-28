The following ODOT construction projects are anticipated to affect highways in Pike County the week of June 1. All outlined work is weather permitting.
State Route 772 slide repair – State Route 772 will be closed daily between state Route 124 and McKinney Road starting at 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 26. Work will occur during daytime hours from 7:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. for four days. Traffic will be detoured around the closure via state Route 124, U.S. 32, state Route 104, and state Route 220. Estimated completion: Friday, May 29 by 6 p.m.
Watson Road slide repair – Watson Road is reduced to one lane with traffic maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.
State Route 124 bridge replacement – State Route 124 between Spicy Run Road and Latham Hill Road is reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.
State Route 104 culvert replacement – State Route104 between Loys Run Road and Ganderhook Road is reduced to one lane. Traffic will be maintained using temporary signals. Estimated completion: Summer 2020.
Pike County guardrail repair – Starting Monday, May 11 a guardrail repair project will begin on various county roads throughout Pike County. Traffic will be maintained using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer 2020
