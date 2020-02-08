During the week of Feb. 14, 2020, the Ohio Public Transit Association (OPTA) will be promoting a statewide initiative to celebrate Transit in Ohio. During this day, Community Action Transit System (CATS) and dozens of other transits systems across the state will be promoting the need for public transit in their communities. The purpose of this day is to celebrate transit and how it is helping move Ohio forward.
Ohio’s transit systems provide a vital link to thousands of people with disabilities and their family members. Rural transit systems like CATS help ensure that persons with disabilities can remain actively involved in their communities by providing rides to work, job training programs, medical appointments and adult day care facilities.
“Our goal is to keep our riders, especially our older riders, as independent as possible, for as long as possible,” says Amanda Elliott, Transit Operations manager of CATS. “We have a rider that has been riding the CATS bus since its inception in 1984. She is a widow that has outlived her parents, siblings and children and has no means of transportation. She uses our services to go to the doctor, the Pike County Senior Center and for all of her personal errands. She maintains her independence and is able to live alone at the age of 99!”
Ohio Loves Transit week will include activities with transit customers all week, peaking on Valentine’s Day, Friday, Feb. 14, with the third annual “Ohio Loves Transit Day” celebration.
“All during that week, CATS will ask riders and locals to share why they support public transit,” says Elliott. “We want to show our appreciation on this day of ‘love’ with giveaways, and offer free rides on that day to anyone that rides. The first 100 people to schedule and ride will receive a goodie bag filled with items. Everyone who rides will have their name entered into a drawing for a $20 bus pass as well.”
“We are so excited for this initiative that we asked our commissioners to sign a proclamation declaring Feb.14, 2020, as PIKE COUNTY LOVES TRANSIT DAY. If you cannot ride that week, we are also offering postcards to send to our state politicians to show them how imperative public transportation is in our county,” added Elliott.
CATS invites you to participate in the Ohio Loves Transit Day festivities and encourages everyone to take a ride and support transit by wearing red or pink on Feb. 14th!
If you are interested in scheduling a ride to celebrate Ohio Loves Transit Day, please contact the CATS office by Feb. 12, by calling 740-835-8474.
