WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-OH announced on Friday funding sources coming to Pike County.
Through the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Rural Development program, the county will be receiving both a $50,000 grant and a $350,000 loan- part of a total of $600,000 to two communities in the region.
“This federal funding makes critical investments in improving our state’s infrastructure and bolstering economic growth,” said Brown in a released statement. “We must ensure that communities in Southeast Ohio have the resources they need to create jobs and improve the lives of their residents. My office and I will continue working with community partners to ensure southeast Ohio gets its fair share of support and investment.”
According to a press release from the senator’s office, the funds coming to the the county will be used to purchase four dump trucks for the construction, repair, and maintenance of its roads.
A $200,000 loan is also going to Athens County to fund the purchase of a force feed loader for a variety of clean up and maintenance purposes.
These funds are a part of the USDA’s Community Facilities Direct Loan & Grant Program, which provides affordable funding to develop essential community facilities in rural areas.
The program helps rural small towns, cities and communities make infrastructure improvements and provide essential facilities such as schools, libraries, courthouses, public safety facilities, hospitals, colleges and daycare centers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.