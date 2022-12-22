Fluor - Christmas Gifts

From left, Fluor-BWXT (FBP) Chief Operating Officer James Miller, Christmas Gifts for Children (CGFC) volunteer Sherry Henneberger, CGFC President Gary Crandall, CGFC volunteer Amy Knisley, FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett, FBP Community Relations Lead Deneen Garner, and CGFC volunteers Danielle Stumbo, Melissa Green, Stephanie McLaughlin, Michelle Webb, and Tonia Brown.

 Photo submitted by Fluor-BWXT

Pike County — For three decades, the Christmas Gifts for Children (CGFC) program has become one of the favorite events of the Christmas season at the Portsmouth site. On Dec. 19, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) provided $11,967 for the campaign to help ensure that no child within their reach is forgotten at Christmas.

FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett proudly supports the CGFC program.


Trending Recipe Videos


Tags

Load comments