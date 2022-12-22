From left, Fluor-BWXT (FBP) Chief Operating Officer James Miller, Christmas Gifts for Children (CGFC) volunteer Sherry Henneberger, CGFC President Gary Crandall, CGFC volunteer Amy Knisley, FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett, FBP Community Relations Lead Deneen Garner, and CGFC volunteers Danielle Stumbo, Melissa Green, Stephanie McLaughlin, Michelle Webb, and Tonia Brown.
Pike County — For three decades, the Christmas Gifts for Children (CGFC) program has become one of the favorite events of the Christmas season at the Portsmouth site. On Dec. 19, Fluor-BWXT Portsmouth (FBP) provided $11,967 for the campaign to help ensure that no child within their reach is forgotten at Christmas.
FBP President and CEO Greg Wilkett proudly supports the CGFC program.
“I am very proud that our folks here at FBP care about our community and want to give back through the Christmas Gifts for Children program,” Wilkett said. “We are fortunate to have a strong program in place that is supported by our workforce, volunteers, and local communities. I could not think of a better way to make an investment in our youth that also demonstrates how much we care about our community.”
The CGFC program covers Scioto, Pike, Ross, and Jackson counties in Ohio. Nearly 3,000 children will receive gifts from the program this year.
Christmas Gifts for Children coordinates with the local schools to obtain names of children.
“We help all the schools in Pike, Ross, Jackson, Scioto, Adams County, as well as two schools in Kentucky: Greenup (County) and Lewis County.” CGFC vice president Ashley Jordan said.
“We get several thousand dollars just from the contractors up at the A-plant,” CGFC president Gary Crandall said. “We also get a lot of local businesses, credit unions, different mom and pop businesses, churches and private donations.”
“It takes a lot of dedicated volunteers to make the program so successful, year after year. We have about 30 volunteer coordinators, but when you add the volunteer gift buyers, fundraising coordinators, gift wrappers and gift delivery volunteers, the total is closer to 200 or 250 volunteers. Every penny that gets donated to the program goes directly to the kids,” Crandall said. “We are thankful for every contribution and everyone who helps with the continued success of the program.”
Crandall said that his organization gets together with the Salvation Army and Rock For Tots and other organizations doing similar programs. Crandall said the organizations don’t necessarily join forces, but they compare lists of names so they don’t duplicate families.
“Every child that has been turned in to our organization has received a gift over the last 30 years,” Crandall said. “A couple times it was a little tight, but we’d always have somebody come up at the last minute and make sure we were fully funded.”
