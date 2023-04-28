Downtown Hillsboro project closer to happening

Pictured from left: Justin Harsha; Mayor of Hillsboro, Brianne Abbott; Safety and Service Director, Dale Martin; Owner of the Hillsboro Business Complex, Lauren Walker; Economic Development Coordinator.

 Submitted Photo

HILLSBORO — A downtown Hillsboro revitalization project, designed to foster small business and economic development growth, is a step closer to reality.

The Hillsboro Business Complex, LLC in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and the city of Hillsboro, today announced a $1,038,000 investment to redevelop three adjacent buildings in the historic section of downtown Hillsboro. The planned development includes the renovation of existing office space on the ground floor and the creation of co-working/shared workspace on the second floor of all three buildings.


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments