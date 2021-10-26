1. County COVID-19 numbers reach two-month low
The latest report from the Pike County General Health District found COVID-19 numbers reaching its lowest since Aug. 10 when 53 cases were recorded. The 61 cases on Friday come after numbers reached new heights in late summer and temporary school closures, but also as vaccinations have trended upwards.
As of Tuesday, nearly 43% of the county has started on the vaccination process which trails the state average of 55%.
2. AAA: Gas prices lower in Ohio; Crude tops $85 per barrel
The average price of gasoline across South Central Ohio is five cents lower this week at $3.216 per gallon, according to AAA East Central’s Gas Price Report.
This week’s average prices: South Central Ohio Average: $3.216
Average price during the week of Oct. 18, 2021 $3.260
Average price during the week of Oct. 26, 2020 $2.111
3. Oct. 27 in History
On Oct. 27, 1917, 20,000 women marched in a suffrage parade in New York. As the largest state and the first on the East Coast to do so, New York has an important effect on the movement to grant all women the vote in all elections. On Oct. 27, 1954, Benjamin O. Davis Jr. became the first African-American general in the US Air Force. On Oct. 27, 1962, an American U-2 reconnaissance plane was shot down by a surface-to-air missile over Cuba, killing the pilot, Maj. Rudolf Anderson, the only direct human casualty of the Cuban Missile Crisis.
This Day in History Information Courtesy of historynet.com.
