PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Seal Township
Lot 172 Patterson Heights: Ealies Hunter and TLW Farms, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 10, 2019.
2.151 acres: Misti J. Hall to Joshua Howard. Warranty Deed. October 11, 2019.
Lots 137 to 142 REHM Addition: Brenda Pettay and Brenda L. Pettay to Brenda L. Pettay and Patrick D. Pettay. Survivorship Deed. October 16, 2019.
Seal Township tracts: Curtis H. Thacker to William C. Thacker and Phillip T. Thacker. Certificate of Transfer. October 17, 2019.
23.684 sq. ft., also 0.2085 acres: Freda F. Mustard and Dale A. Waddle. Warranty Deed. October 22, 2019.
0.5021 acres: Megan E. Thompson to Megan E. Thompson and Trevor Thompson. Warranty Deed. October 29, 2019.
Sunfish Township
39 ¼ acres, also 39 ¼ acres, 12.893 acres: Karen Zimmer, Phyllis Mines, and Fredrick Zimmer to Phyllis Mines and Benny R. Mines. Quitclaim Deed. October 10, 2019.
Union Township
30 acres: Nancy Higgins to Bryan S. Higgins Trustee and Higgins Heritage Trust. Quitclaim Deed. October 16, 2019.
2.130 acres: Alan L. Heise to Matthew V. Miller. Warranty Deed. October 28, 2019.
Village of Piketon
Village of Piketon tract: Helen L. Dovenbarger to Helen L. Dovenbarger and Brian Galloway. Survivorship Deed. October 15, 2019.
Village of Waverly
Lot 181 Waverly Estates 1-B: Thomas Osborne and Melodie Osborne to Greenlawn Farm, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 11, 2019.
Lot 35 & Part Lot 34: Beverly A Cooper, Beverly Ann Cooper, and Beverly A Dailey to Gerald Eugene Dailey, Jr. and Timothy Lee Dailey. Quitclaim Deed. October 29, 2019.
Lots 22 & 23 Green Acres Subdivision: Patricia Critchfield to JA Hall Properties, LLC and J A Hall Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 29, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.