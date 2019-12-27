PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Seal Township

Lot 172 Patterson Heights: Ealies Hunter and TLW Farms, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 10, 2019.

2.151 acres: Misti J. Hall to Joshua Howard. Warranty Deed. October 11, 2019.

Lots 137 to 142 REHM Addition: Brenda Pettay and Brenda L. Pettay to Brenda L. Pettay and Patrick D. Pettay. Survivorship Deed. October 16, 2019.

Seal Township tracts: Curtis H. Thacker to William C. Thacker and Phillip T. Thacker. Certificate of Transfer. October 17, 2019.

23.684 sq. ft., also 0.2085 acres: Freda F. Mustard and Dale A. Waddle. Warranty Deed. October 22, 2019.

0.5021 acres: Megan E. Thompson to Megan E. Thompson and Trevor Thompson. Warranty Deed. October 29, 2019.

Sunfish Township

39 ¼ acres, also 39 ¼ acres, 12.893 acres: Karen Zimmer, Phyllis Mines, and Fredrick Zimmer to Phyllis Mines and Benny R. Mines. Quitclaim Deed. October 10, 2019.

Union Township

30 acres: Nancy Higgins to Bryan S. Higgins Trustee and Higgins Heritage Trust. Quitclaim Deed. October 16, 2019.

2.130 acres: Alan L. Heise to Matthew V. Miller. Warranty Deed. October 28, 2019.

Village of Piketon

Village of Piketon tract: Helen L. Dovenbarger to Helen L. Dovenbarger and Brian Galloway. Survivorship Deed. October 15, 2019.

Village of Waverly

Lot 181 Waverly Estates 1-B: Thomas Osborne and Melodie Osborne to Greenlawn Farm, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 11, 2019.

Lot 35 & Part Lot 34: Beverly A Cooper, Beverly Ann Cooper, and Beverly A Dailey to Gerald Eugene Dailey, Jr. and Timothy Lee Dailey. Quitclaim Deed. October 29, 2019.

Lots 22 & 23 Green Acres Subdivision: Patricia Critchfield to JA Hall Properties, LLC and J A Hall Properties, LLC. Warranty Deed. October 29, 2019.

