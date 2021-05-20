Chillicothe – The Ohio State Highway Patrol is investigating a single vehicle crash that occurred on N. Second Street, Frankfort, in Ross County at approximately 1400 hours on May 18, 2021. A 2008 Jeep Liberty, driven by Patti Swift, 81 of Washington Court House, was traveling northwest on N. Second Street in Frankfort. A three year old male juvenile walked out into the roadway in front of Mrs. Swift and was struck.
The juvenile was transported to Adena Regional Medical Center by Union Twp EMS. The juvenile was transported by air to Children’s Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Mrs. Swift refused treatment at the scene. Union Twp and Concord Twp EMS assisted at the scene.
