The number of new influenza-related hospitalizations continued to rise throughout the state during the sixth week of the year 2020 (Feb. 2 to Feb. 8), according to the Ohio Department of Health (ODH).
994 hospitalizations in Ohio during the sixth week of the flu season “marks a new high for the 2019-2020 flu season and a 19% increase over the previous week,” ODH stated in a Feb. 14 press release.
“We are seeing this same trend in Pike County with a rise in both Type A and Type B flu cases,” said Matt Brewster, Health Commissioner for the Pike County General Health District.
Flu-related hospitalizations in Pike County rose significantly in a six-week period, from two hospitalizations during the last week of 2019 and 2 during week one of 2020, to three hospitalizations in week two of 2020, four in week three, six in week four, nine in week five and 11 in week six, according to CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) Flu Data shared by the Pike County General Heath District.
832 influenza-related hospitalizations were reported in Ohio during week five of the flu season (Jan. 26 to Feb. 1).
“In general, flu season can start anytime in the late fall, peak in mid-to-late winter (usually January or February), and continue through early spring,” Brewster said. “On average, flu season lasts about 13 weeks. It will usually end by April, but in some years it can linger into May. For those reasons, people should continue to do the following to help prevent the spread of flu:
• Stay home when you are sick.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue or sleeve when coughing or sneezing.
• Wash your hands often with soap and water.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth after touching objects.
• Practice good habits, including disinfecting surfaces, getting plenty of sleep, and managing stress.”
Since the start of the flu season in September 2019, a total of 5,457 flu-associated hospitalizations have been reported in Ohio, doubling the number of hospitalizations reported in the same week of last year’s flu season, according to ODH.
According to ODH, adult flu deaths are not reported to them, however, two children, girls ages 11 and 16, have died from the flu in Ohio this flu season.
Flu symptoms typically begin one to four days after exposure to the flu. Symptoms include fever, sore throat, cough, runny nose, headache, body aches and fatigue, according to ODH.
The flu virus can be “especially dangerous for people who are very young or elderly, people with compromised or weakened immune symptoms, people with chronic health conditions, and pregnant women,” according to ODH.
“If you are in one of these categories and develop flu symptoms, seek medical care right away,” said Mark Hurst, MD, ODH Medical Director.
“The importance of proper hand-washing cannot be overstated,” said Brewster. “Hand-washing is a vital defense against viruses, bacteria, and other communicable germs including the flu, the common cold, and norovirus.”
ODH offers the following hand-washing tips:
• Wet your hands with clean running water and apply soap. Use warm water if it is available.
• Rub hands together to make a lather and scrub all surfaces.
• Continue rubbing hands for 20 seconds. This is about the time it takes to sing “Happy Birthday” twice through.
• Rinse hands well under running water.
• Dry your hands using a paper towel or air dryer. Sharing cloth towels can spread germs. If possible, use a paper towel to turn off the faucet and open the door.
Remember: If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based sanitizer to clean hands.
“An annual seasonal flu vaccine is the best way to help protect against the flu,” Brewster said. “Everyone six months of age and older should get an influenza (flu) vaccine every season with rare exception.”
“You cannot get the flu from the flu shot,” ODH stated. “If you have had issues with the flu shot before, talk to your medical provider about options that might not cause problems.”
Antiviral medications are available that can ease symptoms of the flu and are “especially important for people in high risk groups,” according to ODH.
Flu shots are still available at the Pike County General Health District.
“We accept most private insurance and never turn anyone away for the inability to pay — no insurance, no problem,” said Brewster. “Our clinic is open Monday, Tuesday, and Thursday from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.”
More information about the flu and precautions you can take to avoid getting or spreading the flu is available at www.flu.ohio.gov
