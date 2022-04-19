Spring has been late arriving in southern Ohio, but that hasn't stopped the wildflowers from blooming.
For those who want to explore some of the Ohio Appalachian foothills and view the annual showcase, there are plenty of options coming up for opportunities.
GREAT SEAL STATE PARK - April 22
Great Seal State Park, located at 4908 Marietta Rd., Chillicothe, OH 45601, will be holding an Earth Day Wildflower Stroll on Friday, April 22, 4 p.m. The description reads, "The whole family will enjoy discovering the sights and sounds of spring on this 1.5-mile hike. After the hike, join a naturalist presentation and craft."
LAKE HOPE STATE PARK - April 22, 23 and 24
Three different hikes on three different days will highlight the upcoming weekend at Lake Hope State Park, located at 27331 State Route 278, McArthur, OH 45651.
They are as follows:
• Off-Trail Trek – April 22, 10 a.m. Join this hardy, rugged 2-mile hike into an area of the park rarely seen by visitors. Appropriate footwear is encouraged for this hike which is rated difficult. Meet at Oak Point past the cabins.
• Heron Hike – April 23, 10 a.m. Take an easy ½ mile walk to watch herons at the local rookery along the Moonville Rail Trail. Meet at the OH-278 and Little Sandy Trailhead.
• Wetland Wade – April 24, 10 a.m. Explore the wetland creatures and learn about the importance of their roles in the ecosystem. Meet at Hope Furnace. Rain boots are recommended.
LAKE KATHARINE - April 23, 30, and May 6
There will be weekly wildflower hikes at Lake Katharine State Nature Preserve, located between Jackson and Beaver on Lake Katharine Road, off of Beaver Pike. The hikes are scheduled for April 23, April 30 and May 6, and will begin at 10 a.m. and last until approximately noon. Participants should meet at the visitor parking lot at the end of the entry road.
The focal point of this preserve is a clear water lake surrounded by towering sandstone cliffs. More than seven miles of trail exist in the preserve.
The rich Appalachian forest is cut by three deep ravines in which are found magnolias, eastern hemlock, sweet gum, birch and beech. The dry ridge tops support an association of mountain laurel, Virginia pine and oak. The preserve has many native orchids as well as diverse spring flora. Lake Katharine harbors the state's largest and finest populations of both bigleaf and umbrella magnolia trees, both state-listed species.
It is located at 1703 Lake Katharine Road, Jackson, OH 45640.
PIKE LAKE/LAKE WHITE/MILLER NATURE PRESERVE - April 30
Pike Lake State Park Naturalist Matt Minter will be leading his annual “Spring Wildflower Trilogy” of hikes on Saturday, April 30. This will be Minter's 46th year of leading the Pike Lake portion.
This year, Minter will lead a series of three hikes in two physiographic locations. While on the hikes, visitors will also hear stories of local folklore — some Native American and some based on local events since the time of the white settlers in the 1790s and Civil War era.
The first hike will start the day at 10 a.m. at Lake White State Park, following an old access road along an area that was once part of James Emmitt's rock quarry. Participants should meet in the area of the upper shelter house.
The second hike will begin at 2 p.m. at Pike Lake State Park. Participants should meet at the nature center. The hike will be about a half-mile long on gentle terrain and will feature lots of spring wildflowers. It is located at 1847 Pike Lake Road, Bainbridge, OH 45612.
At 4 p.m., the final hike will take place at Miller Nature Preserve, a “charming area along Rocky Fork Creek” on Barrett Mill Road off state Route 41 in Cynthiana (near Cave Road). The hike winds through level to moderate terrain along Rocky Fork Creek amongst Dolomite cliffs and boulders and features a different assemblage of wildflowers. This area once was under glacial ice, unlike Pike Lake. Another notable landmark at Miller is a large Natural Bridge located on the trail. The address is 13654 Barrett Mill Rd, Bainbridge, OH 45612.
Minter says he has noticed a change in the times of the appearance of different wildflower species” since he began leading the hikes in 1977. The flowers are blooming two to three weeks earlier since he began the series, most likely due to global warming.
Depending upon weather conditions, all activities are subject to change. Children must be accompanied by an adult at all times. For more information, contact Pike Lake State Park by calling (740) 493-2212.
SHAWNEE STATE PARK - April 30
Plenty of options exist at Shawnee State Park to end the month of April.
Beginning at 9 a.m. on Saturday, April 30, there will be a hike to look for wildflowers and wood warblers (birds). The description reads: "Join a naturalist as we search for the many spring wildflowers and migratory birds returning to Shawnee. Bring a pair of binoculars and a pair of sturdy hiking boots. Meet in the Lodge Lobby to caravan to our destination."
From 12 to 3 p.m., the nature center and historic CCC cabin will be open for visits and a naturalist will be on hand to answer questions about local attractions, learn about trails, see local wildlife and much more.
At 4 p.m., there will be an opportunity to search for spring salamanders. This expedition will go into the Slate Hollows wetland, mud licks and stream. Wear old shoes and be prepared to walk off trail and in water. Meet at the Turkey Creek beach parking area.
The park is located at 4404 State Route 125, West Portsmouth, OH 45663.
LEARN MORE
For additional information about the parks, events or other information, visit the Ohio Department of Natural Resources online at odnr.gov. For general information, call (614) 265-6693. The ODNR office is located at 2045 Morse Road, Columbus, OH 43229-6693.
