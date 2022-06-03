The following headlines are from the June 1, 1972 edition of The Waverly Watchman.
City Council fires Water Superintendent
Waverly City Council voted in 6-0 to dismiss Water and Sewer Superintendent Pat Cherry due to a "gross neglect of duty." Cherry had served in the role for less than one year and would receive two weeks severance pay.
Council appointed Lou Bently as the temporary superintendent, receiving a 25 cent per hour salary increase.
Deputy arrests two inside Pike school
Two Cincinnati men were arrested for breaking and entering into the Pike County Vocational School. Charles L. Wood, 45, and Troy Jordan, 26, pled not guilty during a May 30 arraignment and had their bond set $5,000 each.
Pike County Sheriff Deputy Jim Fite found the two in the school in the morning hours of Saturday, May 27. The deputy found Wood with a 22-cal. rifle in his hand. Fifteen shells were in the magazine, but none in the chamber.
Piketon senior receives top scholarship award
Melissa Kay Hoeckh of Piketon High School received a $500 scholarship from the Pike County Scholarship Assistance Fund Board. Ranking fourth in her class, Hoeckh would be attending Otterbein University that fall.
Also receiving $200 scholarships were Lydia Kay McAllister of Waverly High School and Phyllis Satterfield of Western High School.
