PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
May 15, 2019
Beth A. Mosley - Unauthorized use. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs. 29 jail days.
Jade N. Ramsey - Theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Heather M. Wilkes - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and must attend residential transitional program and must successfully complete the program. $100 in court costs. 1 jail day.
Blake Ison - Criminal trespass and obstruction of official business. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling.
William D. R. E. Herrera - Possession of drugs and child endangerment. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Sadie E. Scott - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
May 16, 2019
Jessie L. Bolen - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within six months. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Adam Hayes - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Kennedi R. Meredith - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine.
PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS
Pebble Township
5.004 acres: Michael L. Blair II and Paula J. Blair to Michael J. Stasko and Joyce A. Stasko. Survivorship Deed. May 29, 2019.
0.490 acres, also 0.234 acres: Melissa J. Shoemaker, Melissa S. Adkins and David Adkins to Ronald Dean Ison and Teresa K. Montgomery. Survivorship Deed. June 4, 2019.
7 tracts: Cecil Nickell and Phyllis Nickell to Glenn Nickell and Sharon Nickell.
12.938 acres: Cindy A. Mathews to Christian A. Hertzler and Lydia B. Hertzler. Warranty Deed. June 14, 2019.
13.034 acres: Huey Lee Rigsby, Bonita Rigsby, Anita Cordle, William Cordle, Huey Rigsby, William W. Cordle, Elaine Hibbler, Charles Hibbler, Meshell Papamiahil, Meshell L. Papamiahil, Peter Papmiahil, Yvonna-Leigh Smith and William Smith to Steve Gilbert and Angela S. Gilbert. Survivorship Deed. June 14, 2019.
Lot #7 Skyline Heights: Dewey Tackett II and Tami Sager Tackett to Kristen D. Topping. Warranty Deed. June 17, 2019.
2.16 acres: Lonnie L. Nickell and Marilyn J. Nickell to Donald B. Reed II, Destiny Reed and Desitny Reed. Survivorship Deed. June 25, 2019.
.958 acres: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Truste and Morgan Stanley Ixis Real Estate Capital Tru to Tradewinds Development Group LLC. Quit Claim Deed. June 26, 2019.
4.505 acres: Gary L. Entler, Shelly Entler and Shelly A. Entler to Melissa Pinkerton and Shawn Pinkerton. Warranty Deed. June 26, 2019.
Jackson Township
6.870 acres, also 90 ft. easement: Matthew Roop and Belinda Roop to Christopher L. Young. Warranty Deed. April 25, 2019.
25.15 acres: Nathaniel G. Ewing to Wendi Smith. Warranty Deed. June 3, 2019.
5.484 acres: David Farmer to Pamela Joy Davis Farmer and Pamela Joy Davis. Quit Claim Deed. June 21, 2019.
8.065 acres, also 90 ft easement: Bart E. Bethel and Teresa Diane Bethel to Bart E. Bethel and Teresa Diane Bethel. Survivorship Deed. June 24, 2019.
10.8 acres: Russell E. Simmons, Russell Eugene Simmons and Sara J. Simmons to Hazel Harris. Quit Claim Deed. June 26, 2019.
Perry Township
3.523 acres: Chad Hensley and Amanda Hensley to Nicole Robinette. Warranty Deed. April 26, 2019.
2.351 acres: Rockhold Bank to Everett L. Elliott II, Tina M. Elliott, Ricky L. Mason Jr. and Shandi B. Mason. Survivorship Deed. April 26, 2019.
4.5438 acres: Hurley R. Hamilton and Rita J. Hamilton to ATA Exchange LTD. Quit Claim Deed. April 29, 2019.
4.5438 acres: ATA Exchange LTD and Rita J. Hamilton to Hurley R. Hamilton. Quit Claim Deed. April 29, 2019.
Lot 5 Town Cynthiana: Ruby Elder to Blanche Cox. Quit Claim Deed. May 30, 2019.
1 acre, also 1 acre: Delvin S. Weaver and Sheila A. Weaver to Leonard Martin. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019.
8.857 acres, also Ross County: Homer A. Jenkins and Homer Jenkins to Norman Lee Jenkins. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019.
11.31 acres, also Ross County: Homer A. Jenkins and Homer Jenkins to George Arthur Jenkins. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019.
Tract, also Ross County: Homer A. Jenkins and Homer Jenkins to Buryl Franklin Jenkins. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019.
Tracts: Charlotte I. Delong to Rex JR Smith and Brandi Smith. Warranty Deed. June 26, 2019.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.