PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS

May 15, 2019

Beth A. Mosley - Unauthorized use. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. $100 in court costs. 29 jail days. 

Jade N. Ramsey - Theft. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant. 

Heather M. Wilkes - Drug paraphernalia. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and must attend residential transitional program and must successfully complete the program. $100 in court costs. 1 jail day. 

Blake Ison - Criminal trespass and obstruction of official business. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling. 

William D. R. E. Herrera - Possession of drugs and child endangerment. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant. 

Sadie E. Scott - Domestic violence and assault. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant. 

May 16, 2019

Jessie L. Bolen - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within six months. $30 fine. $100 in court costs. 

Adam Hayes - Fail to control motor vehicle. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. $100 in court costs. 

Kennedi R. Meredith - Distracted driving. Pled guilty. Found guilty. $30 fine. 

PIKE COUNTY LAND TRANSFERS

Pebble Township

5.004 acres: Michael L. Blair II and Paula J. Blair to Michael J. Stasko and Joyce A. Stasko. Survivorship Deed. May 29, 2019.

0.490 acres, also 0.234 acres: Melissa J. Shoemaker, Melissa S. Adkins and David Adkins to Ronald Dean Ison and Teresa K. Montgomery. Survivorship Deed. June 4, 2019.

7 tracts: Cecil Nickell and Phyllis Nickell to Glenn Nickell and Sharon Nickell.

12.938 acres: Cindy A. Mathews to Christian A. Hertzler and Lydia B. Hertzler. Warranty Deed. June 14, 2019.

13.034 acres: Huey Lee Rigsby, Bonita Rigsby, Anita Cordle, William Cordle, Huey Rigsby, William W. Cordle, Elaine Hibbler, Charles Hibbler, Meshell Papamiahil, Meshell L. Papamiahil, Peter Papmiahil, Yvonna-Leigh Smith and William Smith to Steve Gilbert and Angela S. Gilbert. Survivorship Deed. June 14, 2019.

Lot #7 Skyline Heights: Dewey Tackett II and Tami Sager Tackett to Kristen D. Topping. Warranty Deed. June 17, 2019.

2.16 acres: Lonnie L. Nickell and Marilyn J. Nickell to Donald B. Reed II, Destiny Reed and Desitny Reed. Survivorship Deed. June 25, 2019.

.958 acres: Deutsche Bank National Trust Company Truste and Morgan Stanley Ixis Real Estate Capital Tru to Tradewinds Development Group LLC. Quit Claim Deed. June 26, 2019.

4.505 acres: Gary L. Entler, Shelly Entler and Shelly A. Entler to Melissa Pinkerton and Shawn Pinkerton. Warranty Deed. June 26, 2019.

Jackson Township

6.870 acres, also 90 ft. easement: Matthew Roop and Belinda Roop to Christopher L. Young. Warranty Deed. April 25, 2019. 

25.15 acres: Nathaniel G. Ewing to Wendi Smith. Warranty Deed. June 3, 2019. 

5.484 acres: David Farmer to Pamela Joy Davis Farmer and Pamela Joy Davis. Quit Claim Deed. June 21, 2019. 

8.065 acres, also 90 ft easement: Bart E. Bethel and Teresa Diane Bethel to Bart E. Bethel and Teresa Diane Bethel. Survivorship Deed. June 24, 2019. 

10.8 acres: Russell E. Simmons, Russell Eugene Simmons and Sara J. Simmons to Hazel Harris. Quit Claim Deed. June 26, 2019. 

Perry Township

3.523 acres: Chad Hensley and Amanda Hensley to Nicole Robinette. Warranty Deed. April 26, 2019. 

2.351 acres: Rockhold Bank to Everett L. Elliott II, Tina M. Elliott, Ricky L. Mason Jr. and Shandi B. Mason. Survivorship Deed. April 26, 2019. 

4.5438 acres: Hurley R. Hamilton and Rita J. Hamilton to ATA Exchange LTD. Quit Claim Deed. April 29, 2019. 

4.5438 acres: ATA Exchange LTD and Rita J. Hamilton to Hurley R. Hamilton. Quit Claim Deed. April 29, 2019. 

Lot 5 Town Cynthiana: Ruby Elder to Blanche Cox. Quit Claim Deed. May 30, 2019. 

1 acre, also 1 acre: Delvin S. Weaver and Sheila A. Weaver to Leonard Martin. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019. 

8.857 acres, also Ross County: Homer A. Jenkins and Homer Jenkins to Norman Lee Jenkins. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019. 

11.31 acres, also Ross County: Homer A. Jenkins and Homer Jenkins to George Arthur Jenkins. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019. 

Tract, also Ross County: Homer A. Jenkins and Homer Jenkins to Buryl Franklin Jenkins. Warranty Deed. June 6, 2019. 

Tracts: Charlotte I. Delong to Rex JR Smith and Brandi Smith. Warranty Deed. June 26, 2019. 

