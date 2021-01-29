February is American Heart Association month.
All women, men and children are asked to wear red dresses, red accessories, red jewelry, red jackets, red ties, red socks and/or red shoes on the first Friday of February, which is February 5, 2021.
Their red participation will show their support of the American Heart Association — Go Red For Women Day — which began in 2004.
Thousands of women, companies, as well as organizations and cities all across America are trying to bring attention to the number one killer of a half a million of American women each year.
By wearing red and donating money, all of us can help the American Heart Association support their ongoing research into causes, diagnosis, treatment and education about women and heart disease.
The Go Red Acronym stands for: G – Get Your Numbers; O – Own Your Lifestyle; R – Realize Your Risk; E – Educate Your Family; D – Don’t Be Silent.
The Go Red Health Hints based on the acronym are: G – Ask your doctor to check your blood pressure and cholesterol. O – Stop smoking, lose weight, exercise and eat healthy foods. R – Realize your risk. We think it won’t happen to us, but heart disease kills 1 in 3 women. E – Make health food choices for you and your family. Teach your children the importance of staying active. D – Tell every woman you know that heart disease is our #1 killer.
This Red Letter Day has been observed in cities across the country when various buildings and monuments have been illuminated in red lights to raise the awareness of women and heart disease. Go Red For Women Red Light Illuminations have included Niagara Falls, Buffalo, New York; Empire State Building, New York New York; The Washington Monument, Washington DC; Baltimore, Maryland; Christ Hospital Tower and Deskey Branding of Cincinnati; The Governor’s Mansion, Frankfort, Kentucky; and Graceland Home of the late Elvis Presley, Memphis, Tennessee.
To buy official Go Red For Women apparel, make reservations for events, or to obtain more information, resources, and ways that individual persons, businesses, and organizations can participate in the program, please visit the American Heart Association Go Red For Women website.
