As the calendar turns to another new year, individuals and families may be looking for ways to become more active.
Joey Kuntz, Pike County YMCA Fitness, Aquatics, and Family & Youth Programs Director, shared the following information with the News Watchman. Currently, the Pike County YMCA is accepting registrations for several recreational programs.
In an effort to encourage new members to try the YMCA, anyone who joins during the months of January and February will have the joiner fee waived. Additional benefits of joining include free Childwatch, free or discounted programs and classes, and free racquetball.
A flyer explains that the YMCA is more than a gym and includes the following information: “When you join the Y, you are joining a national movement that’s dedicated to building a healthier, happier community. You’re joining a local organization where you can connect with friends, pursue interests and learn how to live healthier. You’re joining a non-profit charity where children and teens learn who they are and what they can achieve. You are not just joining a gym. You are joining a cause.”
A current offering, 2022 Floor Hockey Open Gym, began on Jan. 14 and will continue through April 1 on Friday evenings from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. The cost to play is $5 per Friday or $30 for an entire season.
The description reads: “It’s time! Our Open Gym Floor Hockey program is for anyone ages 16 through 99 that wants to have a good time, score some goals, and have a great cardio workout. Floor hockey is played with gym shoes instead of rollerblades or skates. Don’t have a stick? No problem. We can supply all of the necessary equipment. Come have some fun in a competitive yet friendly environment.”
An upcoming youth offering is 2022 Lil’ Hoopsters Basketball for boys and girls ages 2 through 6. The description for the program reads: “Do you enjoy playing basketball? If so, let the Pike County YMCA help you spend quality time with your child while practicing basketball skills, developing social skills and having fun together.”
Sessions will be held on Sundays from Feb. 6 through Feb. 27 from 2 to 3 p.m. The registration fee is $30 for a member and $40 for a non-member. Participants will receive a size 3 basketball. Registrations submitted after Jan. 28 will be subject to an additional $10 late fee. Register at the Pike County YMCA at 400 Pride Dr., Waverly, Ohio 45690 or online at www.pikecountyymca.org/sports.
Registrations continue through Feb. 4 for the 2022 Adult Coed Volleyball League, for men and women ages 16 and over. The registration fee is $30 for a member and $40 for a non-member. League play will begin on Feb. 8 and run through March 22 on Tuesday evenings at 6 p.m. The YMCA will only be accepting the first 16 teams registered.
For more information on these and other programs at the Pike County YMCA, call (740) 947-8862 or contact Joey Kuntz by email at joeykuntzymca@gmail.com. The Pike County YMCA is located at 400 Pride Drive, Waverly, Ohio 45690.
