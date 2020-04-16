During the current COVID-19 pandemic, even people with no health problems are being asked to stay home to help prevent the spread of the highly contagious coronavirus. For people with compromised health, the need to minimize social contact is especially critical. This includes nuclear weapons and uranium workers who are covered under the Energy Employees Occupational Illness Compensation Program (EEIOCP) and who often have pre-existing respiratory disorders, heart issues, cancers and other illnesses which make them especially prone to infection.
To help protect the health and well-being of this vulnerable population, Professional Case Management (PCM), the first and largest provider of in-home health care services to nuclear weapons and uranium workers, has launched an outreach initiative to educate covered workers of their health care benefits and ensure they have sufficient food, medicines and critical supplies during the COVID-19 outbreak. In addition, PCM professionals are encouraging nuclear weapons and uranium workers who may have work-related illnesses to apply for a U.S. DOL white medical benefits card, if they don't already have one. The card entitles covered workers to several critical and timely health benefits, including in-home health care.
"We want EEOICP beneficiaries to understand their rights relative to in-home health care, especially at this time when it's so critical for high-risk people to avoid virus exposure," said Tim Lerew, vice president of caregiver outreach for PCM. "Nuclear weapons and uranium workers already risked their health in the name of national security by working in our nuclear defense industry; we don't want them taking any more risks than necessary."
Professional Case Management’s in-home health care professionals provide a number of health and supportive services to people with the U.S. DOL white medical benefits card. If they qualify, patients with less severe health problems can get regular nurse house visits to check vital signs and ensure medications are being taken as directed.
For patients who require additional care and support as prescribed by their physicians, PCM can assist with meal preparation and other daily activities, such as dressing and bathing.
Patients with very serious health problems could qualify for nurse shift care at home, to help them remain in their homes rather than being transferred to a nursing or other care facility.
"We recognize that these workers have an extraordinarily high level of risk relative to the novel coronavirus because of their pre-existing health problems," said Lerew. "Many of them have struggled with respiratory problems for years and cannot afford to become infected. By having a nurse care manager or caregiver come to their home and provide one-on-one care, they can avoid or, at least, minimize, being exposed to COVID-19-infected patients at a doctor's office or hospital."
All of PCM's home health professionals are specially trained to follow the company’s Infection Control Program to help ensure patient health and safety during the COVID-19 outbreak.
Lerew warns that it can sometimes take up to months for the DOL to process medical card applications, so he suggests that people file sooner, rather than later, to be fully prepared for what experts are predicting as the possible second wave of COVID-19 in the fall; or when the next flu season hits.
For more information about covered benefits under the U.S. DOL white medical benefits card, including in-home care, or to learn how to apply for a card, visit www.procasemangement.com or call (866) 491-6926.
About Professional Case Management
Professional Case Management provides in-home care for workers suffering from chronic illnesses contracted in the course of their employment. Its mission is to deliver quality care to enhance patient outcomes in the privacy and comfort of their own homes. Committed to supporting nuclear weapons and uranium workers, PCM founded Cold War Patriots, the leading community resource organization to advocate for these workers. More information can be found at coldwarpatriots.org
