As a solid commitment to our community, Atomic is excited to, once again, hold the annual school supply drive! All items stay local, and we match all donations! During the month of July, you can drop off donated school supplies to any of the 14 branch locations. At the beginning of August, all school supplies will be delivered to our local schools.
Items requested include, but are not limited to:
Number 2 pencils, pens, scissors, glue sticks, tissues, hand sanitizer, Clorox wipes, pencil cases/pouches, binders, crayons, colored pencils, markers, mechanical pencils, pencil sharpeners, erasers, rulers, folders, loose leaf paper, wide-ruled and college-ruled notebooks.
Thank you in advance for participating and helping your community! If you would like additional information, please contact us at 800.652.2328 and dial extension 1226, or email ldenney@atomiccu.com.
Atomic Credit Union serves over 55,000 members at 14 branch locations in Southern Ohio and also operates a total of 50 student-run credit union branches in local area schools. In addition to brick and mortar branches, Atomic offers 24/7 access to your account through their Mobile App and Digital Banking.
Atomic Credit Union is federally insured by NCUA.
