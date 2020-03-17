COLUMBUS, Ohio – In response to the developing public health situation with COVID-19 and the Ohio Department of Health’s (ODH) guidance, the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) will be closing all Ohio State Park offices to public visitation at 5 p.m. on March 17 to protect the health of both visitors and staff.

Staff will be available by phone and email at local park offices to respond to questions regarding local facilities, as well as current and new reservations. Visit ohiostateparks.org to find the park office number for each park.

To reschedule or cancel current reservations, as well as make new reservations, the public is encouraged to visit www.reserveohio.com or call the toll-free reservation number 866-644-6727.

For more information on COVID-19 and ODH’s recommendations on prevention and preparation, please visit coronavirus.ohio.gov.

Statement on the Status of Ohio State Parks

This situation is evolving quickly, but as of right now, unless otherwise specified, ODNR properties are open to the public. We are closely monitoring the situation and will make any changes that the conditions warrant. We will update the media and the public should any of our properties close unexpectedly. For the latest information on ODNR operations during the Coronavirus outbreak visit our website.

ODNR ensures a balance between wise use and protection of our natural resources for the benefit of all. Visit the ODNR website at ohiodnr.gov.

Load comments