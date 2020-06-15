More than 9,500 students qualified for the spring semester 2020 Dean's List at Ohio University, including main and regional campuses. Local students included:
Samantha Ragland of Beaver.
Baillie Reasor of Beaver.
Abbigail Overly of Beaver.
Alanna Spriggs of Beaver.
Amber Watkins of Beaver.
James Pennington IV of Beaver.
Clayton Hambrick of Beaver.
Paulette Helton of Lucasville.
Katlyn Jordan of Lucasville.
Natalie Ward of Lucasville.
Nicolas George of Lucasville.
Cody Gregory of Lucasville.
Katlin Fout of Lucasville.
Travis Smith of Lucasville.
Landon Mcbee of Lucasville.
Jessica Risner of Piketon.
Kelsey Shepherd of Piketon.
Taylor Alexander of Piketon.
Todd Beekman of Piketon.
Abby Montgomery of Piketon.
Sydney Flesher of Piketon.
Andrew Thompson of Piketon.
Megh Oilwala of Piketon.
Jonathan Smith of Piketon.
Joseph Brewster of Piketon.
Hannah McAllister of Piketon.
Hagen Childers of Piketon.
Layne Moorman of Piketon.
Dorothy Short of Piketon.
Conchetta Gillott of Waverly.
Christy Moraleja of Waverly.
Beth Matthes of Waverly.
Lesley Scaggs of Waverly.
Jessie Jones of Waverly.
Allison Trego of Waverly.
Hunter Ayers of Waverly.
Kaylee Shepherd of Waverly.
Nathan Pennington of Waverly.
Emily Walder of Waverly.
Madison Kelley of Waverly.
Abigail Triplett of Waverly.
Corynn Moore of Waverly.
Darren Williams of Waverly.
Chloe Flanders of Waverly.
Jacob Lesner of Waverly.
Jordan Leatherwood of Waverly.
Zachary Grant of Waverly.
Jessica Silcott of Waverly.
Caitlyn Benner of Waverly.
Shanda Nibert of Waverly.
Tyler Fyffe of Waverly.
Adrianna McDaniel I of waverly.
Kennedy Ramsey of Waverly.
Kelsie Farmer of Waverly.
Allyson Crothers of Waverly.
Leah Shirley of Waverly.
Grant Kelly of Waverly.
Tracy Evans of Waverly.
Austin Jones of Waverly.
Ashlynn Strennen of Waverly.
Angelica Seymour of Waverly.
Students on the Dean's List came from an array of states, as more than 40 states were represented, including: Kentucky, Alabama, Maryland, California, Virginia, Connecticut, Florida and Ohio, as well as Puerto Rico and the District of Columbia.
OHIO students must earn at least a 3.5 grade point average for the semester with a schedule of classes totaling at least 15 hours, 12 of which were taken for letter grades, to achieve this distinction.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.