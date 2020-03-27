Adena Health System was created 125 years ago out of a health care crisis, and that spirit of caring for our communities continues to this day as we face the current COVID-19 pandemic.
Adena Health Foundation has created several ways for business partners and community members to support the efforts of Adena providers and caregivers as they take on the Coronavirus, while continuing to meet the day-to-day healthcare needs of our communities. You can help through:
Financial Support
The Adena Health Foundation has established a COVID-19 Emergency Relief Fund which will be used to provide emergency assistance in support of all Adena Health System facilities and the physicians, APPs and caregivers delivering care to those in need during this pandemic.
Donating Medical Supplies
Adena is now accepting donations of certain medical supplies as it continues its efforts to care for our communities during the COVID-19 pandemic. Supplies that will be accepted include:
• Masks — N-95 masks, surgical masks, procedure masks with or without face shields
• Eyewear — medical or laboratory goggles and glasses
• Gowns — medical-grade protective gowns, isolation gowns
• Gloves — nitrile exam gloves, surgical gloves
• Hand sanitizer—greater than 60% alcohol
• Sanitizer wipes (Clorox)
Homemade masks are being accepted at this time.
Donations may be dropped off at Adena hospital locations in Chillicothe, Greenfield and Waverly from 2-3 p.m. seven days a week. Special arrangements for supply drop offs can be made by contacting donations@adena.org
Thank you for your continued support in helping Adena during this challenging time. To learn more about Adena Health Foundation donation programs, visit adena.org/covid19donate
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.