Pike Academic Corner

COVID, COVID, COVID!!! Of course, we are all dealing with COVID as our “new” thing but it will never be the new normal! In the midst of and in spite of the pandemic we are doing lots of exciting things at Western. I’d first like to commend our staff, students, and parents for their positive attitudes, hard work, and tremendous support throughout this very difficult school year. We have two new programs at Western High School that we believe can be very impactful upon full implementation.
The TRIBE program at the high school is basically a PBIS program that is designed to incorporate positive behaviors, school and community pride, and community service. A second program at the high school that we’ve invested a great deal of time in is the GRIT project. GRIT (Growing Rural Independence through Training) is a regional project that is being done in conjunction with several local agencies in Pike, Scioto, Adams, and Brown Counties. Our primary partner is the Workforce and Business Development division of the Community Action Committee of Pike County. The overarching goal of the GRIT project at the school level is to assess student strengths and aptitudes and then coach students based on their assessment and self-defined goals to help them have a plan for life after Western before they graduate. Students typically take the assessment in the 10th grade. Coaching and mentoring is a big part of the project and is crucial to the success of the program.
The elementary and primary buildings don’t have any “projects” they are working on but Social Emotional Learning (SEL) and supports and wraparound services have been a focus this year. Continued work with two literacy grants are an integral part of nearly every decision that is made in grades K-6. With COVID there are so many things that are new to both staff and students. The integration of technology (all students in grades 3-6 have Chromebooks for assignment completion during blended learning times) and blended learning have certainly been new territory, especially for primary and elementary age students. Teachers have entered completely new worlds this year because we have situations in every grade in which teachers are responsible for both students in their classrooms and students who are learning from home. All learners this year in grades K-12 are being served by Western staff members. We don’t have any students doing full online education.
Educator Spotlight
· Mrs. Rhonda Schuler
· Started teaching at Western High School in 1999
· Answer to question: “What do you enjoy about being an educator?” I couldn’t ask Rhonda this question because if I would’ve asked her she would’ve wanted to know why and if I told her it was for the newspaper she would have run me off!! Rhonda Schuler does so many things for kids at Western High School and she wants it all to be from behind the scenes. She is our senior advisor and teaches our senior seminar class. She primarily works with upperclassmen and junior high keyboarding students. Rhonda organizes our academic banquet, plans and runs graduation, and takes care of all scholarships for our seniors. She organizes our financial aid night and brings in speakers to talk to our upperclassmen about college and career opportunities. Rhonda Schuler is the consummate team player and is an invaluable asset to our students as the person who is responsible for the daily push to help keep them looking toward life after Western High School.
This month’s Academic All-Star for Western High School is Senior Paige Davis
Paige Davis is a senior honor student. She is our National Honor Society president and senior class vice-president and the unofficial leader of the WHS student body. Although she’s certainly an academic all-star, her leadership and school spirit are unrivaled. This school year has probably been harder on kids like Paige, who love to attend every event and lead school activities, than it has on anyone. In this environment it’s very important to have leaders who always try to keep focused on the positives.
Message from the Administration..
I guess there are a whole lot of things I could say about this school year and this entire experience but I will limit it to one thing – probably something this would be considered surprising considering the circumstances – thankfulness. The entire administration at Western Local Schools is thankful to be able to be a part of our kids’ lives this school year. We are thankful that our board has allowed us to have school. We are thankful for the tremendous support from our community. We are thankful for the attitudes of our staff members and the work they’ve put in despite the adversity. We’re thankful for supportive parents who’ve put aside personal feelings and opinions on the political side of this pandemic and supported us more than ever before. Finally, we’re thankful for having the best students anywhere. We’re thankful for their positive attitudes and willingness to go through things that no students have had to in history. Personally, I’m more thankful than I can express for each of these things. It would be easy to focus on the negative aspects of this school year but that wouldn’t serve any purpose at all. This Christmas season Western Local Schools is choosing to be thankful and wishing everyone a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year and we are joyfully and impatiently waiting for a relatively normal 2021!
- Superintendent Brock Brewster
