Village of Piketon logo

PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening, and one topic on the agenda was Ordinance 2023-20, an ordinance to increase the utility maintenance fee for residents and businesses who receive water from the village.

“The total cost of the water treatment facility (and the booster station) is $12,515,181,” Mayor Billy Spencer said. “Of that, we got $3,994,717 excused from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. So we’re at about $8.5 million roughly. We have 40 years to pay that back. The annual payment is $208,500.”


Recipe of the Day

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments