PIKETON — Piketon Village Council met in regular session Monday evening, and one topic on the agenda was Ordinance 2023-20, an ordinance to increase the utility maintenance fee for residents and businesses who receive water from the village.
“The total cost of the water treatment facility (and the booster station) is $12,515,181,” Mayor Billy Spencer said. “Of that, we got $3,994,717 excused from the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. So we’re at about $8.5 million roughly. We have 40 years to pay that back. The annual payment is $208,500.”
Spencer explained that half of the payment would be due on January 1 and half of the payment would be due on July 1. Spencer said it looks like the first payment will be made in July of 2026.
“We have 1,305 different accounts that pay the utility maintenance fee,” Spencer said. “Almost 600 of those pay an $11 utility maintenance fee; some others pay $6, because they had a homestead exemption at one time. That’s a $5 relief.”
Spencer said 639 accounts are single family homes, 28 people have a homestead, and 638 are accounts from hotels, nursing homes, apartment complexes and other facilities that have multiple bathrooms.
“It comes out to 1,305 accounts,” Spencer said. “To raise $208,500 each year to pay that loan off, it comes out to where we need to increase the utility maintenance fee by $13.32 per account per month.”
According to Spencer, That would generate $17,383 per month, which is eight dollars per month more than the payment. Broken down, the monthly payment would be $17,375.
“The new plant is softening the water, which is huge here with our water,” Mayor Spencer said. “The iron removal is going to be much better than what it is now. We’ll be able to clean the tanks, because there are four of them, without shutting the other three down. Now when we clean out the tank, we have to shut the system down.”
Spencer said that many people in the village currently have water softeners, but hopefully they will not have to continue to use their water softeners, and save some money, because the water will be softened at the plant.
The mayor explained the salt is used to soften the water. The amount that will be needed is not exact. Spencer said the village is trying to get a “pretty close” estimate of what it will cost to soften the water.
“The minimum (raise in the utility maintenance fee) we have to have to pay this payment is $13.32 (per account per month),” Spencer said. “I increased that to $15, (with) $1.68 to pay for salt.”
The mayor then read Ordinance 2023--20 that requires the village “must show the Ohio EPA the ability to make such payments and to keep the water fund with a balance to operate the water system.” The ordinance also states that the increase will start with the August 2023 meter readings.
Dennis Foreman said that if there is an increase in customers in future those numbers could change. Mayor Spencer also said he and Kent Bryant with CT Consultants met with the bidder and discussed how to save money without decreasing the quality of product being put out to the community.
Bryant said that if the village had done this water treatment plant as a traditional Ohio Water Development Authority project, the interest over 30 years (the maximum length allowed by OWDA) would be 4.08 percent and over 30 that is a cumulative interest of $9,000,217.
“Since we (the village) went through EPA, we got right at $4 million in a grant and it’s at zero percent for 40 years, “Bryant said. “You’re saving a tremendous amount of money to the customer by the funding source we’ve been able to get to.”
“So we know we need it, so we might as well pass this tonight,” Councilman Vic Brushart said.
“I’ll guarantee this is the biggest project ever undertaken by the Village of Piketon,” Spencer said.
