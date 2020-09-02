The First Presbyterian Church of Waverly Music Scholarship for 2020-2021 has been awarded to Kayleah Shiland.
The scholarship consists of a $500 amount given annually (for four years) to a specific college of the recipient’s choice, provided that a 2.5 grade point average is maintained.
According Karen Henderson, of First Presbyterian, the purpose of this scholarship is to encourage and support continued music education (either vocal or instrumental) for students who choose to pursue these studies at a collegiate level. Preference will be given to those students who have been active for at least one year in their own church’s music ministry.
“It is through God’s grace, salvation and love, that First Presbyterian Church, Waverly, is presenting this scholarship for 2020-2021 to Kayleah Shiland, a graduate of Waverly High School,” Henderson stated. “She is currently studying psychology at Shawnee State University.”
