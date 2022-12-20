Deer in snow

Hunters harvested 15,163 deer during the extra weekend of gun hunting on Saturday and Sunday, Dec. 17-18.

 ODNR

COLUMBUS, Ohio – Ohio hunters checked 15,163 deer during the extra weekend of deer gun hunting on Saturday, Dec. 17 and Sunday, Dec. 18, according to the Ohio Department of Natural Resources (ODNR) Division of Wildlife.

In the same two-day period over the last three years, hunters checked an average of 12,944 deer. Hunters took 9,619 deer on the same weekend in 2021.


