Acreage Reporting Deadlines – Dec. 16, 2019 is the deadline to timely file wheat and other fall planted small grain crops for 2020 harvest. Most USDA programs require the reporting of all cropland on the farm. If a required report is not filed by the above date, a late filing fee may be charged for program applications submitted after the reporting deadline in order to remain eligible for program benefits.
Livestock Indemnity Program (LIP) - Covers commercial livestock deaths in excess of normal mortality due to natural disaster and weather conditions. This includes blizzards and winter storms, extreme heat and cold, floods, hail, lightning, and tornados. Black Vulture kills have been added as an eligible cause of loss provided that the notice of loss can be certified by an USDA or ODNR representative.
Eligible livestock includes: Beef and Dairy Cattle, Elk, Alpacas, Deer, Emus, Equine animals, Goats, Llamas, Poultry (chicken, ducks, geese, and turkeys), Reindeer, Sheep, and Swine. To be eligible for payment of losses, a Notice of Loss must be filed within 30 days of the event or death. Losses due to Black Vulture kills need reported immediately so verification can be made.
Non-Insured Assistance Program (NAP) - Applications for coverage 2020 crop year perennial tree and fruit crops as well as hay and pasture can be accepted through Dec. 20, 2019.
Basic coverage is at 50% of approved yield and 55% of the established price with an administrative fee of $325 per crop up to three crops. The 2018 Farm Bill continues the buy-up coverage which is similar to federal crop insurance coverage levels. The cost of the buy-up coverage is the $325.00 administrative fee plus a premium of 5.25% of the calculated guarantee. The fee is due with the application for coverage and the premium will be billed later in the year after all information needed to calculate the premium is finalized (i.e. the yield and final crop report). The buy-up for hay crops does include quality loss coverage along with the quantity loss.
The Farm Bill does provide free basic coverage and a 50% reduction in the premium for beginning farmers (less than 10 years), socially disadvantaged farmers (which includes all minorities and females), and limited resource farmers.
Farm Storage Facility and Handling Loans - Many grain producers experienced issues while marketing grain again last fall. Many hay producers are looking for way to improve the quality of their hay. This program can assist with both these issues.
The Farm Storage Facility Loan (FSFL) program provides low-interest financing to producers to build or upgrade storage facilities and to purchase portable (new or used) structures, equipment and storage and handling trucks. The loans are designed to assist a diverse range of farming operations, including small and mid-sized businesses, new farmers, operations supplying local food and farmers markets, non-traditional farm products, and underserved producers.
Eligible commodities include corn, grain sorghum, soybeans, oats, wheat, barley, minor oilseeds harvested as whole grain, hay, honey, renewable biomass, fruits, nuts and vegetables for cold storage facilities, floriculture, hops, maple sap, rye, milk, cheese, butter, yogurt, meat and poultry (unprocessed), eggs, and aquaculture (excluding systems that maintain live animals through uptake and discharge of water). Qualifying facilities include grain bins, hay barns, and cold storage facilities for eligible commodities. Freezer storage is also eligible for meat producers.
Loans up to $50,000 are secured by the facility and issued at 95% of the estimated cost. Loans over $50,000 may require additional security and are issued at 85% of the estimated cost.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.