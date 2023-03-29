In every season, there is change and growth.
For Pike County native Kelly (Morgan) Wheeler, the opportunity to have a newly renovated physical therapy clinic is a dream come true.
Nearly seven years ago in July 2017, TrinityOne Physical Therapy opened for business in Wheelersburg. It is a faith-based, direct-pay venture and the dream of three local physical therapists, including Angi Gilbert, PT, DPT, OCS; Erica Johnson, PT, DPT; and Kelly Wheeler, PT, DPT, OCS. Gilbert and Johnson continue to work in the Wheelersburg location, but Wheeler branched out to Pike County quickly.
When the three therapists started the business, Wheeler’s long term goal was to open a clinic in the Waverly area to treat friends and family in her hometown. That opportunity came a year later when Tonda Allen, LMT, of Tonda’s Healing Hands and Essentials contacted her saying she had a room for Wheeler to rent at her office just six miles north of Waverly. Then in 2019, Wheeler moved into town at 118 E. 2nd Street, Waverly.
This past summer, Wheeler moved to the Square at Piketon at 425 E. 2nd St., Piketon, and is right down the hallway from the Village Brew and Cranberry Boutique. Wheeler is anxiously awaiting the time when she can move into her own custom-built space on the bottom floor of the old school which has been renovated into a hub within the village of Piketon.
“This is a top-of-the-line building with lots of foot traffic with other professional people working here. It is a nice location,” Wheeler said of working out of the renovated Piketon Elementary School.
“I feel like each stopping point I’ve made, especially in Pike County, has been a step up. So to me, this will be the ultimate step up. Not that I don’t appreciate the places I’ve been before, but the opportunity to have an actual clinic space that is mine is the real deal.
“Currently, we are in this conference room, but they are finishing the bottom right space in the basement and putting in a full clinic for me with two treatment rooms, an exercise space and waiting area and storage/office space. I have everything I need.”
Wheeler said “Trinity” in the clinic’s name “is like a double play on words,” referring to the three co-owners of the business as well the Christian belief that there is one God in Three Persons. There is also a cross in their business logo.
Wheeler is currently the only one who works in Pike County. There is the possibility of adding another therapist to the staff at the Piketon location, which would allow them to serve more individuals seeking physical therapy.
“I’ve been seeing 11 to 12 people four days a week, so my schedule is basically one after the other unless someone cancels,” Wheeler said.
“We are a cash-based physical therapy clinic. We are not affiliated with any insurance companies, so that allows us to have direct access to the patients. They don’t have to go see the doctor first. They can come to us, and we can assess them and treat them as we see fit without any restrictions dictated by insurance companies or doctors. We just make up our own minds as doctors of physical therapy.”
That business model, according to Wheeler, allows them to reduce their prices and make it more accessible to those in need of physical therapy.
“At first we had some pushback, but I think people are starting to catch on and appreciate the time we spend, the attention to detail, and getting to see the same person every time. You aren’t bounced around to anyone else, because there is no one else,” Wheeler said.
“The way we set up our fee scale was to be about what most people have to pay anyway after insurance pays their portion. So we feel like it’s a fair price, and people end up spending less coming to us for therapy compared to going to another outpatient therapy service.”
Those bills can still be turned into medical insurance for possible reimbursement. People can use FSA (Flexible Spending Account) and HSA (Health Savings Account) funds to pay for the therapy as well. Other options include cash, credit card and by check. The fee scale includes an initial evaluation cost. From that point forward, there are four different treatment fees depending on the amount of time spent with the therapist.
Services include treatment of headache and migraine, back pain and lumbar radiculopathy, neck pain and cervical radiculopathy, joint pain, tendinitis, plantar fasciitis, chronic pain, muscle strains and ligament sprains, post operative pain and movement restrictions, post stroke movement and tone abnormalities, Parkinson’s Disease movement disorders, pediatric gait abnormalities and torticollis and vestibular disorders and balance deficits.
Manual therapy can include soft tissue mobilization, joint mobilization and manipulation, dry needling, Myokinesthetic System, Kinesiotaping, and myofascial release. Specific to sports, options include running assessments, performance enhancement, running program development including injury prevention and custom orthotics.
“Personally, I really enjoy being able to treat everyone that I evaluate and seeing them through, and not having to stop seeing them because they are out of (insurance) visits or they are not progressing enough,” Wheeler said. “I can keep seeing them as long as they want to come and as long as they feel it is beneficial. If you are in pain, come see me.”
To contact Wheeler at TrinityOne PT, call (740) 302-3178.
