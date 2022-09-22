Columbus, OH (September 21, 2022) - Hurricane Fiona ripped through the Caribbean, poignantly timed during National Preparedness Month. Puerto Rico, the Dominican Republic and other nearby islands continue to suffer from floods, power outages, home displacements, and access to basic necessities like safe water.

To help assist donors seeking to support relief efforts in this area, BBB Wise Giving Alliance offers these giving tips along with a list of BBB Accredited Charities (i.e., those that meet all 20 of the BBB Charity Standards) that are soliciting for Hurricane Fiona activities.

