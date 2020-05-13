PIKE COUNTY COURT NEWS
Feb. 10, 2020
Christopher S. Canter - License forfeit. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant’s plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Christopher S. Canter - Driving under suspension — Financial Responsibilty Act (driving without insurance). Pled guilty. Found guilty. $150 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 11, 2020
Arnold R. Robinson - Left of center. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Bond forfeiture. $30 fine. $100 in court costs.
Melissa Campbell - Fail to confine dog. Pled guilty. Found guilty. Defendant is able to pay the fine and court costs imposed in full within 30 days. $25 fine. $100 in court costs.
Feb. 12, 2020
Malcolm A. Willis - Assault and underage consumption. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Malcolm A. Willis - Persistent disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 20CRC0011 B. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with McKenzie Pollack, Faith Butler, and Adrianna McDaniel and shall stay away from the premises located at 357 Al Leeth Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690, 617 South Market Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and 142 Fuller Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs. 11 jail days.
Malcolm A. Willis - Telephone harassment. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Jail sentence concurrent with sentence imposed in 19CRC0511 C. Defendant shall obtain an assessment for alcohol/drug counseling and shall undergo domestic violence counseling (B.I.P.). Defendant shall refrain from all contact with McKenzie Pollack, Faith Butler, and Adrianna McDaniel and shall stay away from the premises located at 357 Al Leeth Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690, 617 South Market Street, Waverly, Ohio 45690 and 142 Fuller Road, Waverly, Ohio 45690. $100 in court costs. 11 jail days.
Malcolm A. Willis - Aggravated menacing and domestic violence (2X). Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Justin C. Hoskins - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Justin C. Hoskins - Driving under suspension (fail to reinstate), fail to control motor vehicle, and no operator's license. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Johnda R. Howard - Disorderly conduct. No contest. Reduced. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Ellen L. Frederick - Disorderly conduct. Pled no contest. Reduced. One year standard probation. Defendant shall refrain from all contact with Brandon Davis and Shawnee Davis and shall stay away from the premises located at 86 Southworth Road, Lucasville, Ohio 45648. $100 in court costs.
Christopher Swain - Domestic violence, assault, weapons while intoxicated and aggravated menacing. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. No cost to defendant.
Mark A. Pate - OVI/Under the influence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to prosecutor's decision not to proceed to trial but not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Hal F. Blanton - OVI/Refusal. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) completed. No cost to defendant.
Greg Bradley - Reckless operation. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant completed three day D.D.I.P. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Tommy D. McGlone - OVI/Breath (low), OVI/Under the influence, and left of center. Dismissed. Cases dismissed without prejudice. D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) completed. No cost to defendant.
Timothy R. Tackett - Physical control. Pled no contest. Reduced. Defendant completed three day D.D.I.P. $100 fine. $100 in court costs.
Timothy R. Tackett - OVI/Refusal and left of center. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Jeffrey A. Adkins Jr. - Receiving stolen property. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice. To be presented to grand jury. No cost to defendant.
Logan A. Cutler - Domestic violence. Domestic violence. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to victim's request or victim's unwillingness to prosecute. Victim did not appear at pre-trial hearings. No cost to defendant.
Travis M. Jobe - Receiving stolen property. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant shall stay refrain from all contact with Charles Claytor and Phyllis Gilbert. $100 in court costs.
Kevin W. Jenkins - Assault. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Kevin W. Jenkins - Criminal damages. Pled no contest. Found guilty. One year standard probation. Defendant to pay restitution to Joshua Mahan in the amount of $30 and shall refrain from all contact with Joshua Mahan. $100 in court costs.
Timothy V. Tiller - Sell to minor. Pled no contest. Found guilty. $100 court costs. $100 in fines.
Robert B. Pederson - OVI/Under the influence. Pled no contest. Found guilty. Three years standard probation. Defendant may complete three day D.D.I.P. (Driver Intervention Program) in lieu of jail time. Must be completed within six months. $375 fine. $100 in court costs. 3 jail days. License suspended from Feb. 12, 2020 through Feb. 11, 2023.
Robert B. Pederson - OVI/Breath (low) and left of center. Dismissed. Case dismissed without prejudice due to plea negotiations and defendant's plea to companion case and not due to lack of probable cause to arrest. No cost to defendant.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.