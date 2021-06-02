Archives - Church help Hugo 6-2-21 6650

From the Thursday, Oct. 26, 1989 edition of the Waverly News-Watchman ...

HELP IS ON THE WAY

A two-week Pike County campaign to aid the victims of Hurricane Hugo in South Carolina involved the efforts of several local and area people and businesses.

Spearheaded by the Piketon Church of Christ, the drive culminated in a trailer of food and clothing being delivered to Summerville (S.C.) Church of Christ, several miles from Charleston.

Among those helping to stock a van with food and clothing for shipment to victims of Hurricane Hugo were, from left: Dave Yates, Sharon Manson, Joyce Hall, Garry Hall and Walt Beekman.

